Richard Deitsch and Donnovan Bennett host a podcast about how COVID-19 is impacting sports around the world. They talk to experts, athletes and personalities, putting big news into perspective, highlighting great journalism and offering a window into the lives of people we normally root for in entirely different ways.
With sporting events being postponed or cancelled around the world, Donnovan and Richard highlight two of the biggest: the Olympics and Wimbledon.
They are joined by outspoken IOC member Dick Pound, who discusses the process of postponing Tokyo 2020 and the possibility of the Games not happening in 2021 either if COVID-19 isn’t contained. Then, Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated talks about the economics of tennis when it comes to Wimbledon and the tours, pandemic insurance, the status of the US Open and the possibility of the sport returning without officials or fans.
This episode is recorded, scripted and sound designed by Amil Delic, and hosted by Donnovan Bennett and Richard Deitsch. Archival support by Adrian Cheddie, research assistance from Kirt Berry, with production help from Ryan Walsh, Jeff Azzopardi and Dan Lorimer.
Audio Credits: NBC Radio, NESN, Olympic Channel and Tennis Now.
The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Apr 13, 2020
EP-1: Will There Be Live Sports in 2020?
The debut episode of Sports on Pause, co-hosted by Sportsnet’s Donnovon Bennett and Richard Deitsch, features two guests.
Dr. Andrew Morris is an antimicrobial expert with a resume as long as your arm. He joins Richard and Donnovan to discuss why COVID-19 is so dangerous for the public and athletes, and what the near-future is likely to be for sports.
While many leagues are still brainstorming short-term solutions, IndyCar has launched its iRacing Challenge, pitting drivers against each other in virtual races aired live on TV, complete with trash talking. James Hinchcliffe is one of those drivers and he joins the podcast to discuss the Challenge versus real racing, how IndyCar has been communicating with teams and when he thinks it will be safe to get back on the track.
Audio Credits: ABC Radio News, ABC Australia, CBC, MSNBC, TED and Turner Sports.
Apr 1, 2020
Introducing Sports On Pause
COVID-19 is impacting the world unlike anything we’ve seen in 100 years, and sports has not escaped its effects. The newest podcast from Sportsnet features hosts Richard Deitsch and Donnovan Bennett in conversation with athletes and executives, health professionals and journalists discussing how individuals and the industry are dealing with the pandemic.
