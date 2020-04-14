EP-2: No Tickets Needed

With sporting events being postponed or cancelled around the world, Donnovan and Richard highlight two of the biggest: the Olympics and Wimbledon.

They are joined by outspoken IOC member Dick Pound, who discusses the process of postponing Tokyo 2020 and the possibility of the Games not happening in 2021 either if COVID-19 isn’t contained. Then, Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated talks about the economics of tennis when it comes to Wimbledon and the tours, pandemic insurance, the status of the US Open and the possibility of the sport returning without officials or fans.

COVID-19 Resources: (1) EPIDEMIC podcast (2) Cool math 4 kids (3) The Atlantic - The Visual Landscape of a World Shaped by Pandemic (4) The Washington Post - Apple, Google debut major effort to help people track if they’ve come in contact with coronavirus

This episode is recorded, scripted and sound designed by Amil Delic, and hosted by Donnovan Bennett and Richard Deitsch. Archival support by Adrian Cheddie, research assistance from Kirt Berry, with production help from Ryan Walsh, Jeff Azzopardi and Dan Lorimer.

Audio Credits: NBC Radio, NESN, Olympic Channel and Tennis Now.

